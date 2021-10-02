TCU safety T.J. Carter ejected for targeting in Texas game

TCU safety T.J. Carter (7) was ejected for targeting in the first quarter of the Texas game on Saturday. Bob Booth

TCU safety T.J. Carter was ejected for targeting in the first quarter of the Texas game on Saturday afternoon.

It’s a big blow to the Horned Frogs’ secondary that is already without safeties Deshawn McCuin and Bud Clark. Carter was the starting free safety and broke up a third-down pass intended for Texas’ Jordan Whittington midway through the first quarter.

It wasn’t ruled targeting on the field, but replay officials buzzed the on-field officials to take a look at it. Upon review, referee Tuta Salaam ruled that Carter had been in violation of the targeting rule.

That led to an automatic ejection and gave Texas an automatic first down. The Longhorns would have been facing a fourth-and-4 situation and punting from their own end zone.

Instead, they took advantage of the fresh set of downs and marched down the field for a touchdown. Bijan Robinson’s 27-yard TD run gave Texas a 10-7 lead with just under five minutes left in the first quarter.

TCU true freshman Da’Veawn Armstead replaced Carter as the Frogs’ free safety.