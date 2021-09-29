TCU football could get much-needed defensive reinforcements for the Texas game

TCU defensive end Khari Coleman, left, had a standout freshman season in 2020 but has been sidelined so far this season. Bob Booth

TCU football is coming off a forgettable defensive performance against SMU.

The Horned Frogs gave up almost 600 yards of total offense, including 350 yards on the ground. The good news is that TCU could have a few key defensive players return for the Texas game on Saturday.

Coach Gary Patterson mentioned that TCU could have several defenders return this week, including defensive end Khari Coleman, cornerback Noah Daniels and defensive tackles Corey Bethley and George Ellis III.

Coleman, who led all freshmen last season with 15 tackles for loss, has not played this season. TCU’s pass rushers have combined for just one sack in three games and Coleman would provide a much-needed boost to the unit.

Daniels has also been sidelined early on this season due to an injury, according to TCU’s game notes. Daniels played just four games last season before a season-ending injury, but had been expected to be ready by the season opener.

When healthy and available, Daniels will be a welcomed addition. He is arguably the top NFL prospect on the roster if healthy.

Bethley and Ellis, meanwhile, would provide an interior presence to try and slow down Texas’ running game. SMU had its way against TCU’s defense.

Bethley was a late scratch with an injury after starting the first two games. Ellis has yet to play this season. Patterson mentioned Soni Misi as another defensive tackle on the mend. Misi hasn’t played the past two games.

“Corey may be back this week, George I think has got a chance to be back this week. Soni Misi’s back this week,” Patterson said. “So there’s three more defensive tackles that we did not have last week. I think Coleman will be back this week. I think a chance for Noah to be back this week.”

Offensively, Patterson said center Steve Avila could return after exiting the SMU game with an injury.

Patterson is hopeful that TCU is able to bounce back against a Texas team that just rolled Texas Tech 70-35. The reinforcements should help.

“Right now, we’re 2-1. Our job is to win more than we lose and still try to win a championship,” he said. “And if we can get guys back and keep getting guys back, then we’re going to have an opportunity to keep getting better as a football team. And hopefully that’s going to be this week.”