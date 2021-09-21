‘No one comes to Texas for Fort Worth.’ SMU receiver Rashee Rice rips Fort Worth, TCU

Former Richland and current SMU receiver Rashee Rice (11) created a stir with his comments on TCU this week. AP

SMU junior receiver Rashee Rice didn’t hold back sharing his feelings on TCU and Fort Worth. The Richland High product provided some fuel going into the 100th football game between TCU and SMU — known as “The Battle for the Iron Skillet” — on Saturday in Fort Worth.

“Freshman year, I didn’t get to play them … sophomore year, after we won that [Iron] Skillet, they were scared to play us,” Rice told reporters on Tuesday, via The Dallas Morning News.

“I’m going to say that again — they were scared to play us. And now junior year I get to come out and I get to ball back in Fort Worth where I went to high school,” he said. “You know I can’t wait for that.”

Rice went on to say, “Personally, I don’t think the rivalry is ever going to change. It’s always going to be Dallas versus Fort Worth, but no one comes to Texas for Fort Worth. They come for Dallas. And the fact that a bunch of us are waiting for them — they’re ranked, I don’t know why, but they’re ranked — we’re just ready to go take them.”

It’s Iron Skillet week, which means there are going to be rivalry quotes.



SMU WR Rashee Rice had a lot to say about TCU.



“After we won that skillet they were scared to play us.”



“It’s always Dallas vs. Fort Worth, but no one comes to Texas for Fort Worth.”



Full quotes: pic.twitter.com/FY1BLrxhUD — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) September 21, 2021

To clarify, Rice is not accurate on a few comments such as TCU being ranked. Others are subject to debate.

SMU (3-0) won the last meeting 41-38 over TCU (2-0) in Fort Worth in 2019. The schools attempted multiple times to schedule the game last season, but it never happened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rice’s claims that TCU was “scared” isn’t exactly how it went down.

The schools were scheduled to play an early-season nonconference game, but TCU had to pull out due to COVID issues throughout the program. TCU coach Gary Patterson revealed Tuesday that the program didn’t have enough quarterbacks available for that date, which is why it was postponed.

TCU preferred to schedule SMU for its 10th game later in the season, but SMU had to keep the date open in case of scheduling changes within the American Athletic Conference.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Instead of SMU, TCU played Louisiana Tech in the regular-season finale.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati and SMU athletic director Rick Hart issued a joint statement that read, in part, “Unfortunately, for reasons outside of our control, we will not be able to play this year. We are both disappointed but look forward to the rivalry and the 100th battle for the Iron Skillet in 2021.”

Patterson addressed Rice’s comments on Tuesday, reiterating why the rivalry wasn’t played last season due to the pandemic. Patterson also defended Fort Worth, saying: “A lot of people are coming to Fort Worth. They like Fort Worth.”

But Patterson also praised Rice, saying TCU should have recruited and offered him coming out of high school. Rice, who was a three-star prospect coming out of Richland, has had a successful college career to date with 1,293 yards receiving and 10 TDs.

This season, Rice has 207 yards receiving and four touchdowns in three games.

“Rashee Rice is a good a football player, probably should have recruited him, should have offered him, but we didn’t,” Patterson said. “I can’t remember the reason why.”

As far as Rice saying TCU is ranked, it has been in the receiving votes category all season. The Frogs are “26th” based on votes in this week’s AP poll, but they have yet to crack the top 25.

At the end of the day, Rice’s comments created a stir on social media between both fan bases and added another layer to Saturday’s game.

TCU owns the all-time series 51-41-7, and has gone 15-3 under Patterson.

For their part, Patterson and the TCU players who spoke to the media on Tuesday didn’t say anything nearly as eyebrow-raising as Rice.

TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis recalled being recruited by SMU and would like to “raise havoc” Saturday.

“I’m just ready to go out there and whip some butt,” Mathis said.

Added guard Wes Harris: “Coach P always says the next game is the biggest game and it is in this case. SMU is a tough opponent. It’s always a rivalry game when we play them.

“We still got a bad taste in our mouth from two years ago when we played them. We’re excited to go out Saturday and make a statement.”

Patterson might have summed it up best, saying: “Both of us need to get ready to play and whoever scores one more point will win. They’re a good football team. You just leave it at that”

Kickoff for the TCU-SMU game is set for 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.