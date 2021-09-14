It’s official: TCU basketball to face Utah in neutral-site matchup at Dickies Arena

TCU played the first-ever basketball game at Dickies Arena in 2019. Special to the Star-Telegram

Dickies Arena remains a staple site for the TCU men’s basketball team.

As the Star-Telegram previously reported, the Horned Frogs will be playing a game at Fort Worth’s newest venue for a third consecutive season. TCU officially announced a nonconference game against Utah.

The game is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 8 in what’s being called the Simmons Bank Showdown. A start time and TV network will be announced at a later date. It will be a neutral-site game despite Dickies Arena being less than four miles from TCU’s campus.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased through ticketmaster.com.

TCU played in the first-ever basketball game at Dickies Arena in 2019, falling to Southern Cal. TCU defeated Texas A&M at Dickies last season.

The Frogs haven’t faced Utah since both were in the Mountain West until the end of the 2010-11 season. Utah owns the all-time series 16-4, winning the last seven contests.

The Utes have a new coach in Craig Smith this season. They had a disappointing 12-13 season last year, which led to the firing of Larry Krystkowiak.

TCU is coming off its own losing season, going 12-14 in Jamie Dixon’s fifth season. But the Frogs are optimistic about their chances going into this season after overhauling the roster in the offseason.

TCU will open the season Nov. 11 against McNeese State. Other nonconference games on the schedule include playing in the inaugural SoCal Challenge with a game against Nicholls State at Schollmaier Arena on Nov. 18 followed by games against Santa Clara (Nov. 22) and Pepperdine (Nov. 24) in San Juan Capistrano, California.

TCU is also scheduled to play Texas A&M in a neutral-site matchup at the Toyota Center in Houston on Dec. 11; at Georgetown in the Big 12/Big East Battle on Dec. 18; and hosting LSU in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29.

