Victor Payne, who paved the way for LT, among those in TCU’s 2021 Hall of Fame class

Former TCU offensive lineman Victor Payne (78) is part of the school’s 2021 Hall of Fame Class. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

Victor Payne always looked at TCU’s wall celebrating its Hall of Famers during his playing days. He’d walk by it every day in what was then called Daniel-Meyer Coliseum.

“I saw those pictures every day and got to know those names,” Payne said. “To know that my name and my picture will hang on the wall amongst those greats is very humbling.”

Payne is one of the headliners in TCU’s 2021 Hall of Fame class being inducted later this month. The former offensive guard is best known for his days paving the way for Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson.

Payne played at TCU from 1998-2001 as Tomlinson led the nation in rushing in 1999 with 1,850 yards and again in 2000 with 2,158 — becoming the school’s first 2,000-yard rusher. As a senior in 2001, Payne earned All-Conference USA honors and was named by Sporting News as the league’s “best blocker.”

“Myself and the other big uglies take a tremendous amount of pride in what we accomplished,” said Payne, who is now managing oil and gas rights for Bank of America Private Bank.

“We could tell early on that LT was special. It was very evident. We just didn’t know how special until he got to the pros. The role we played? We’re proud of that and seeing the university grow since then has been a tremendous source of pride.”

Payne played under three coaches during his career. He described the late Pat Sullivan as running the program as the “ultimate family man.” Coach Dennis Franchione served as a de facto CEO as he brought a businesslike mindset to it. And Gary Patterson was — and remains — the “epitome of a ball coach.”

“Coach P is not a politician or a business person. He’s a ball coach,” Payne said. “We love him. He’s loyal to a fault. Every one of those coaches had a distinctive management style and each one played an instrumental role in my growth.”

Payne is among six people being recognized in the 2021 Hall of Fame class. Michael Cannon (‘86, men’s track and field), Jamie MacCurdy Kizer (‘02, women’s swimming and diving) and Roy Williams (‘01, men’s track and field) are in the class. So is Nolan Brawley (‘64, men’s track and field), who is the “vintage” inductee, and longtime athletic administrator T. Ross Bailey in the newly created “special contributor” category.

Bailey is worthy of being the first “special contributor” to be recognized after a six-decade association with the Horned Frogs.

He graduated from the school in 1976 and became the head athletic trainer at the age of 24 in 1977. He moved into an administrative role in 1998 and eventually served as the senior associate athletics director for facilities and operations until his retirement in December 2020.

Bailey oversaw almost $600 million in facility upgrades during his tenure.

“I was lucky to get to work at one place for that long,” Bailey said. “I was able to serve in a variety of roles. I was so blessed because every time I felt like I needed a new challenge in my life somehow the university provided one. It was never intentional. It just worked out that way.

“To be recognized by the people I had an opportunity to serve? It doesn’t get much better.”

Cannon was a two-time All-American in both the 400 meters and 4x400m relay. He set a TCU record in the 400 that stood for 19 years.

MacCurdy Kizer was TCU’s swimmer of the year all four of her years and won four events at the 2002 Conference USA championships.

Williams was a three-time All-American and a 2000 NCAA Champion in the 4x400. Brawley was a three-year letterman and was the Southwest Conference runner-up in the mile in 1964.

TCU will recognize the class with an induction ceremony in the Legends Club on Thursday, Sept. 23. Tickets are available for $50 a person with table sponsorships available.

The Block T Association’s Hall of Fame weekend also includes a golf event at Hawks Creek, Friday, Sept. 24 for $100 a player. The class will be recognized during the TCU-SMU football game on Saturday, Sept. 25 as well.

Those interested in purchasing tickets should visit the Block T website, blockt.tcu.edu, or by calling 817-257-7700.