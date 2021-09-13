TCU
Message received? TCU’s Zach Evans earns Big 12 honors for Week 2
TCU running back Zach Evans earned Big 12 offensive player of the week honors on Monday.
Evans rushed for 190 yards on 22 carries in helping TCU to a 34-32 victory over Cal on Saturday.
Evans’ breakout game prompted coach Gary Patterson to rant about Evans not receiving enough buzz early on this season. That message has been received — by the Big 12 at least.
The 22 carries and 190 yards were career-highs for Evans. The highlight was a 51-yard TD run by Evans just before halftime. The 190 yards rushing were the most by a TCU player since Sewo Olonilua had 194 yards vs. Cal in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl.
Along with Evans, Oklahoma State’s Malcolm Rodriguez (co-defensive) and LD Brown (special teams), Baylor’s JT Woods (co-defensive) and K-State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah (newcomer) were the other honorees.
Comments