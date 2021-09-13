Message received? TCU’s Zach Evans earns Big 12 honors for Week 2

TCU running back Zach Evans (6) carries the ball around the left side in the first half of a NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Cal led by five at the half. (Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth) Bob Booth

TCU running back Zach Evans earned Big 12 offensive player of the week honors on Monday.

Evans rushed for 190 yards on 22 carries in helping TCU to a 34-32 victory over Cal on Saturday.

Evans’ breakout game prompted coach Gary Patterson to rant about Evans not receiving enough buzz early on this season. That message has been received — by the Big 12 at least.

The 22 carries and 190 yards were career-highs for Evans. The highlight was a 51-yard TD run by Evans just before halftime. The 190 yards rushing were the most by a TCU player since Sewo Olonilua had 194 yards vs. Cal in the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl.

Along with Evans, Oklahoma State’s Malcolm Rodriguez (co-defensive) and LD Brown (special teams), Baylor’s JT Woods (co-defensive) and K-State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah (newcomer) were the other honorees.