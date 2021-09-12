TCU football remains unranked; Big 12 has just two teams in latest AP Top 25 poll

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs the sidelines for a touchdown in the second half of Saturday’s 34-32 victory over Cal. Despite the win, the Horned Frogs have yet to crack the AP Top 25 poll. Bob Booth

The return to ranked status will require at least another week for TCU football.

The Horned Frogs were believed to be on the cusp of landing in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll Sunday, but remain in the “receiving votes” category. TCU hasn’t been ranked since being No. 25 in Week 4 of the 2019 season.

TCU wasn’t ranked during the 2020 season, the first time it didn’t appear in the rankings an entire season since 2004. The Frogs got off to a slow start, going 1-3 out of the gates before winning five of their last six games.

This year, TCU is off to a 2-0 start for the 13th time under Gary Patterson. The Frogs are coming off a 34-32 victory over Cal on Saturday, but that wasn’t enough to get them inside the Top 25.

The entire Big 12 is struggling for respect early this season, it seems. Only Oklahoma (No. 3) and Iowa State (No. 14) are the league’s ranked teams. Iowa State fell from the top 10 after losing to rival Iowa on Saturday.

Texas dropped from No. 15 to out of the Top 25 following its loss at Arkansas. Along with TCU, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas Tech are in the “receiving votes category.” On the bright side for the Big 12, future members Cincinnati (No. 8) and BYU (No. 23) are ranked.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, dropped from No. 5 to No. 7 following its close victory over Colorado.

TCU has a bye this week before hosting SMU on Sept. 25 in the 100th meeting for the Iron Skillet.