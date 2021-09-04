54-minute affair? TCU, Duquesne agree to 12-minute quarters in the second half

Texas Christian University wide receiver Quentin Johnston runs the ball before being tackled by Duquesne linebacker Tymar Sutton during TCU’s season opener on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. amccoy@star-telegram.com

Most college football games are 60 minutes with four 15-minute quarters. But TCU and Duquesne decided that 54 minutes would be enough on Saturday night.

The referee announced before the second-half kickoff that the schools agreed to reduce the quarters to 12 minutes in the second half. TCU had a 35-0 lead at halftime.

It’s unclear when the last time, if ever, TCU played a game less than 60 minutes in length. But teams agreeing to shorten quarters has happened before.

Louisiana and Texas Southern agreed to 10-minute quarters in the second half of a 2019 nonconference game. Louisiana had a 56-6 halftime lead and went on to a 77-6 victory.

NCAA rules allow shortened halves if there is mutual agreement between the opposing head coaches and the referee.

A running clock is not allowed by the NCAA Football Rules Committee.

The shortened quarters impacted fans who bet on the game. Not every book offers FBS vs. FCS matchups but insiders suggested the books that had the game on the board pegged TCU as a 42-point favorite. However, most books require 55-minute games for those bets to count.