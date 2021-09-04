TCU opened its student section to more than just TCU students on Saturday

Members of the TCU student section cheer on their team as it warms up for season opener against Duquesne on Saturday night at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. TCU also issued approximately 70 tickets to Xavier students who have relocated to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.. amccoy@star-telegram.com

TCU is opening its doors to the New Orleans Saints next week. It also welcomed displaced students from Xavier University of Louisiana for Saturday night’s football game against Duquesne at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

TCU issued approximately 70 tickets to the student section to Xavier students who have relocated to the Dallas-Fort Worth area following Hurricane Ida. Xavier had to close its campus due to damage sustained by Ida.

TCU is also helping with providing meals to the students who are playing at the Hyatt in downtown Dallas.

Xavier, a historically Black and Roman Catholic college, will start the fall semester with virtual learning on Tuesday. Xavier officials are hopeful to return to the New Orleans campus next weekend, according to a report by NBC 5.

In the meantime, the students got to enjoy a Power Five football experience on Saturday in Fort Worth. Xavier competes at the NAIA level and the school hasn’t fielded a football team since the 1959 season.