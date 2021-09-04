TCU football is off to a promising start, running past FCS opponent Duquesne

Texas Christian University cornerback TreÕVius Hodges-Tomlinson celebrates an interception during TCUÕs season opener on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. amccoy@star-telegram.com

TCU football couldn’t have asked for a better season opener.

The Horned Frogs rolled to a 45-3 victory over Duquesne on Saturday night at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Quarterback Max Duggan led touchdowns on five of six drives in the opening half. Duggan got the scoring started with an 8-yard TD run on the opening drive then Emari Demercado, Zach Evans and Kendre Miller followed with their own TD runs on the next three drives.

The only blemish in the first half came when Duggan tried to force a throw into double coverage and had it intercepted by Duquesne’s Leandro Debrito early in the second quarter.

Duggan responded on the next drive by leading the Frogs on a 52-yard TD drive capped with a 16-yard pass to JD Spielman for the score and a 35-0 lead by halftime.

The Frogs’ defense posted a shutout in the opening half and didn’t allow the Dukes to complete a pass. The only pass that didn’t fall incomplete was an interception by TCU’s Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.

Quite simply, Duquesne looked like an FCS school taking on a TCU team that has hopes of contending for a Big 12 championship this season.

In the opening half, TCU had 335 yards of total offense compared to Duquesne’s 20 yards. The Frogs had 20 first downs compared to the Dukes’ two. And the list goes on.

Duggan played just the first half, completing 14 of 19 passing for 207 yards with one TD and one interception. He also had 9 yards rushing on two carries, including the 8-yard TD run.

TCU backup QBs Matthew Downing, Chandler Morris and Sam Jackson all saw action in the second half. The Frogs’ lone touchdown of the second half was a 20-yard pass from Morris to Blake Nowell in the fourth quarter.

The second half featured 12-minute quarters as both schools agreed to a shortened game at halftime.

Under coach Gary Patterson, the Frogs are now 16-5 in season openers and 19-2 in home openers.





TCU returns to action against Cal next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.