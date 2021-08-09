TCU football has a few ‘freaks’ such as an O-lineman who bench presses 530 pounds

TCU offensive lineman Wes Harris made Bruce Feldman’s popular “Freaks List” going into the 2021 season. Harris, an Aledo product, can bench press 530 pounds. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU football has been well-represented over the years on the popular “Freaks List,” which is put together by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.

This year is no different. The Horned Frogs landed three players on the list — cornerback Noah Daniels, wide receiver Derius Davis and offensive lineman Wes Harris.

Daniels is the highest-ranked of the trio, checking in at No. 42. He has track speed with a reported 4.27-second 40-yard dash. The 6-foot, 195-pound Daniels has bench pressed 405 pounds and hang cleaned 400 pounds, according to the list.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy is quoted on Daniels, saying: “He’s a really intriguing player. His tape is good. His speed does show up on tape. That speed is real. He can really run. He just needs to stay healthy.”

Daniels had an injury-plagued 2020 season with a torn ACL, but he should be 100% when the season starts on Sept. 4 against Duquesne.

Next on the list is Davis at No. 71. Similar to Daniels, Davis has track speed and has reportedly ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash. TCU strength coach Don Sommer told Feldman that Davis is the strongest guy on the team “pound for pound.” Davis has a 550-pound squat, 370-pound bench and 350-pound clean.

And finally there is Harris, an Aledo product, at No. 94. Sommer described Harris as “stupid strong” with a bench of 530 pounds, squat of 705 pounds and hang clean of 470 pounds. Harris is working with the first-team offensive line at right guard early in preseason camp after sustaining a season-ending injury in the fourth game last season.

Watch list season

It’s watch list season in college football and the train isn’t slowing down yet.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award released its watch list on Monday and three Horned Frogs landed on it: quarterback Max Duggan, running back Zach Evans and wide receiver Quentin Johnston.

The award goes to the nation’s offensive player of the year who was either born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school or plays at a Texas college.

Former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin won the award in 2014.

Watch list 2.0

Believe it or not, there is a long snapper award. And TCU’s Antonio Ortiz is on its radar.

The Patrick Mannelly Award, presented to the best FBS senior long snapper, released its watch list with Ortiz receiving recognition. Ortiz has started all 32 games he has played since joining TCU in 2018.