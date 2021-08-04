TCU athletic director turns down chance to interview for Missouri AD position

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati has been in his role since December 2017. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

Jeremiah Donati isn’t looking to leave TCU anytime soon.

A source said Donati turned down a chance to interview with the University of Missouri for its athletic director opening.

Donati is focused on navigating TCU through the latest round of realignment throughout college sports, a source said, and is not interested in leaving. His contract with TCU runs through 2023.

Donati has been at TCU since 2011 and was promoted to athletic director in December 2017 when Chris Del Conte left for the University of Texas.