Texas Senate to meet with TCU, other college officials on the future of college sports

TCU AD Jeremiah Donati is scheduled to speak during a hearing at the Texas Senate on Monday. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

The Texas Senate has scheduled a hearing on the future of college sports for the state’s Big 12 schools on Monday afternoon.

Representatives from TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor, Texas and the Big 12 are expected to speak during the hearing with Sen. Jane Nelson (R-Flower Mound) serving as the chair. The hearing is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. in Austin.

TCU’s contingent includes chancellor Victor Boschini and athletic director Jeremiah Donati; Texas Tech’s president Lawrence Schovanec and AD Kirby Hocutt; Baylor’s president Linda Livingstone and AD Mack Rhoades; and UT president Jay Hartzell. Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby and retired SMU economics professor Bernard Weinstein are also on the agenda to speak.

Along with Nelson, others on the committee include vice chair Brandon Creighton and members Brian Birdwell, Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, Bryan Hughes, Lois Kolkhorst, Charles Perry, Beverly Powell, Drew Springer, Larry Taylor and John Whitmire.

TCU, Texas Tech and Baylor face uncertain futures after UT and Oklahoma announced intentions to join the SEC in 2025. That is a crippling, possibly fatal, blow to the Big 12. UT and OU represented half of the league’s value, according to a source.

Officials from TCU, Tech and Baylor have already discussed coming together as a trio and packaging itself to another power conference such as the Pac-12. TCU, Tech and Baylor may be more attractive together than individually. They would have to sell the Pac-12 or another conference such as the Big Ten on the importance of expanding their respective footprint into Texas.

The Texas Senate has remained in daily session while the House tries to round up members who left the state in an effort to block GOP voting legislation.

The Senate can conduct hearings such as one on the future of college sports, but can’t take action unless Gov. Greg Abbott, a UT ex, adds the topic to the special session agenda.

It was the Texas Senate that engineered Baylor and Texas Tech moving to the Big 12 along with Texas and A&M when the Southwest Conference broke up in 1996. Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock insisted on including both schools in any move after A&M originally expressed interest in joining the SEC and Texas discussed joining what is now the Pac-12.