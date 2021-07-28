TCU brass has ‘very productive’ meeting with Gov. Greg Abbott amid Big 12 shake-up

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati visits the student section before a football game. (Photo courtesy TCU) Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU officials met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday in Austin.

“The meeting was very productive,” TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said.

The school’s athletic department is exploring its options for conference affiliations as Big 12 flagship universities Texas and Oklahoma are likely headed to the SEC.

All options are on the table.

The Big 12 could stay intact, or TCU could look elsewhere for more stability.

TCU’s contingent included Chancellor Victor Boschini, Donati and TCU trustees.