The Big 12 shake-up didn’t stop Ja’dais Richard of Louisiana from committing to TCU

West Monroe (Louisiana) safety Ja’dais Richard has committed to TCU as part of the 2022 class. Courtesy of Ja'dais Richard

Amid the Big 12 shake-up with Texas and Oklahoma departing for the SEC, some wondered how it might impact the recruiting world.

Well, for at least one TCU football prospect, the conference realignment didn’t faze him. West Monroe (Louisiana) safety Ja’dais Richard announced his commitment to TCU on Friday, the same day UT and OU formally accepted invitations to the SEC. (Richard’s first name is pronounced JAY-dis).

“I feel like TCU is going to be good,” Richard said of conference realignment on the horizon. “I never worry about that too much.”

Instead, Richard focused on what TCU has done on the field. Gary Patterson and his staff have found and developed elite-level talent out of the state of Louisiana over the years, and Richard feels he’ll translate well into the Frogs’ 4-2-5 defense.

After all, that’s the same formation he plays at West Monroe.

“The most important thing was just the atmosphere at TCU and how I felt like I was at home,” Richard said. “I’m excited to join the program.”

Richard feels he’ll fit in best as a strong safety but described himself as a versatile defensive back capable of playing the other safety positions or even cornerback.

“I feel like I can play safety or corner,” Richard said. “I’m a versatile kind of guy. Whether I play strong or free or corner, it doesn’t matter.”

Richard, who is 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, is the sixth commitment for TCU’s 2022 recruiting class. He is rated as the No. 61 safety in the nation and the No. 42 overall player in Louisiana, according to 247Sports.

Richard chose TCU over offers from Baylor and Louisiana Tech. He wanted to choose a school before his senior season got underway.

“I didn’t want to deal with all of the recruiting stuff during the season,” he said. “Now I can just focus on the season.”

TCU’s 2022 class is currently ranked No. 86 in the nation and No. 9 in the Big 12, according to 247Sports.