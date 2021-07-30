TCU’s RJ Nembhard to join NBA’s Miami Heat after going undrafted

TCU’s RJ Nembhard is joining the Miami Heat as an undrafted free agent. Courtesy of Big 12 Conference

TCU basketball has another player in the NBA.

Guard RJ Nembhard did not hear his name called during Thursday’s NBA Draft, but reached an undrafted free agent deal with the Miami Heat shortly afterward.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announced the signing late Thursday night.

Sit back and let God work. ‍♂️ https://t.co/ipMnQr10YL — Rube Nembhard Jr (RJ) (@RubeNembhard) July 30, 2021

Nembhard joined TCU as a four-star prospect following a stellar high school career at Keller. He redshirted his first season in 2017-18, playing in only six games, before seeing an expanded role during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Nembhard emerged as the team leader last season.

He led TCU in scoring with 15.7 points a game to go along with 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 24 games, all starts. The 15.7 points per game ranked fifth in the Big 12.

Nembhard averaged 12.1 points a game during his sophomore season in 2019-20.

Nembhard is hoping to follow in the footsteps of his father Ruben, who had a brief stint in the NBA. Ruben Nembhard played a total of 10 games with the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers during the 1996-97 season.