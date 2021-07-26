TCU issues statement with Oklahoma, Texas leaving the Big 12

TCU has been a member of the Big 12 since 2012. Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth

TCU has finally spoken on the uncertainty surrounding the Big 12’s future.

The league finds itself on life support after Texas and Oklahoma formally indicated they would be leaving it by June 2025 when the current grant-of-rights agreements expire. The expectation is both schools will likely depart before then, but a legal battle appears to be on the horizon.

“TCU will continue to make decisions in the best interests of our student-athletes, our community and the long-term vitality of our athletic programs,” the school said. “Athletics are a part of TCU’s national reputation and build upon our core strengths of academic achievement, scholarly pursuit and an unparalleled student experience. We have nothing to announce at this time but have been engaged in deliberations with our conference colleagues and others and continue to support the Big 12 and its members.”

TCU joined the Big 12 in 2012. The school bounced around a number of conferences when the Southwest Conference (SWC) dissolved in 1995-96. The Frogs had stints in the Western Athletic Conference (1996-2000), Conference USA (2001-04) and Mountain West (2005-12) before landing in the Big 12.

TCU has held its own as a football program in the Big 12, winning a conference championship in 2014 and playing in the championship game in 2017. But now TCU enters a time of uncertainty with the remaining Big 12 schools.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby issued his own statement on Monday, writing: “Although our eight members are disappointed with the decisions of these two institutions, we recognize that intercollegiate athletics is experiencing rapid change and will most likely look much different in 2025 than it does currently.

“The Big 12 Conference will continue to support our member institutions’ efforts to graduate student-athletes, and compete for Big 12 and NCAA championships. Like many others, we will use the next four years to fully assess what the landscape will look like in 2025 and beyond. The remaining eight institutions will work together in a collaborative manner to thoughtfully and strategically position the Big 12 Conference for continued success, both athletically and academically, long into the future.”

Trust is the No. 1 issue going forward if the league is going to stick together. It’s hard to envision a school staying pat if they receive an invite from a conference such as the Big Ten, ACC or Pac-12.

So it’s fair to wonder whether the Big 12 can survive this latest conference shakeup. Texas and Oklahoma were two founding members of the league in 1996. UT won three football titles, including the inaugural one in 1996, while OU has won 14 football championships, including six straight going into 2021.