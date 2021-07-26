Texas, Oklahoma take first formal step to exit Big 12 for SEC

Texas and Oklahoma started the process to exit the Big 12 on Monday. AP

Texas and Oklahoma took the first steps to formally exit the Big 12 on Monday.

The schools issued a joint statement saying they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights following the expiration in June 2025. UT and OU are expected to land in the SEC, but it’s unclear when the schools would begin competing in that league.

“Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement,” the schools said. “The universities intend to honor their existing grants of rights agreements. However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future.”