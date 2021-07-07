Gary Patterson says TCU football has one thing in common with undefeated Rose Bowl team

TCU coach Gary Patterson likes the chemistry he’s seen from this year’s team. Bob Booth

TCU football coach Gary Patterson isn’t shying away from putting high expectations on this year’s team.

Patterson compared the chemistry throughout the offseason to that of the 2010 team that went 13-0 and won a Rose Bowl.

“We feel like we have a nucleus, but you’ve got to stay healthy, you’ve got to have chemistry and you have to have a little luck,” Patterson said during a radio interview on ESPN Central Texas’ Matt Mosley Show.

“This is the best chemistry we’ve had since the 2010 group. … Chemistry gives you a better chance for good things to happen to you.”

That 2010 group was led by quarterback Andy Dalton. TCU junior quarterback Max Duggan has been compared to Dalton as far as his leadership skills and work ethic.

Patterson praised Duggan as well as backups Chandler Morris and Matthew Downing.

“The leadership on the offensive side has been great,” Patterson said. “In COVID, our chemistry was really good. When everything weeded out, we won five of the last six games.”

Patterson went on to say this year’s team had about 80% of the roster stay and continue working out in Fort Worth when they could have headed home in May.

Here are other takeaways from Patterson’s interview with Mosley:

▪ Patterson mentioned Jamoi Hodge as the early favorite to replace Garret Wallow at linebacker. Hodge played in only two games last season before sustaining a season-ending injury.

▪ Among the safeties in line to replace Trevon Moehrig and Ar’Darius Washington are Memphis transfer T.J. Carter and DeShawn McCuin. Patterson said Carter has emerged as a leader in his short time with the program. Other safeties mentioned by Patterson included La’Kendrick Van Zandt, Nook Bradford and Abraham Camara. Said Patterson: “These guys are going to have to grow up. It’s hard to replace the two guys who went out early in the draft, but that’s what our job is.”

▪ A few other players who received some Patterson recognition included WR Quincy Brown, C Steve Avila, OTs Obinna Eze and Andrew Coker and CBs Noah Daniels and Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson.

▪ Patterson has simple advice for his players when it comes to earning endorsement money off name, image and likeness. “Be a great player,” he said. “All of the rest will take care of itself.”