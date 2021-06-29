TCU basketball receives punishment from NCAA for violations by former assistant

The TCU men’s basketball team has been placed on probation for three years by the NCAA. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

The TCU men’s basketball team is breathing a sigh of relief today.

The NCAA issued minor sanctions on Tuesday afternoon after the program had been under investigation following former assistant Corey Barker being tied to the FBI case looking into corruption throughout college basketball a couple years ago.

The NCAA placed TCU on probation for three years. TCU also self-imposed a $5,000 fine and will cut 1% of its basketball budget. All things considered, that’s a favorable outcome for TCU as it avoided any postseason bans or scholarship reduction.

TCU fired Barker just days after it learned he was involved in the FBI case and he refused to cooperate with an internal investigation.

TCU issued the following statement after the sanctions were announced.

“We are proud of our culture of ethical leadership and the way we immediately responded to the federal basketball probe and promptly addressed the issues once we learned of possible involvement by a former coach,” the school said. “That employee only worked at TCU briefly, and we are grateful to close this chapter with the support of the NCAA enforcement staff and the Committee on Infractions. The NCAA accepted our self-imposed penalties and commended TCU for its history of self-reporting as well as its exemplary cooperation in this case, which speak to the integrity and accountability of our athletics programs. TCU remains focused on the educational experience of our students who work diligently to achieve in their academic and athletics pursuits.”

Barker faces a five-year show-cause penalty.