TCU basketball lands commitment from Butler transfer JaKobe Coles

Texas Christian University head coach Jamie Dixon leads practice during the 2021 USA Basketball MenÕs U19 World Cup Team training camp held at TCUÕs Schollmaier Arena on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Dixon will coach the USA Basketball MenÕs U19 World Cup Team next month at the FIBA U19 World Cup. amccoy@star-telegram.com

TCU basketball has found its player for the final scholarship remaining for the upcoming season.

Butler transfer JaKobe Coles announced on his social media account that he would be joining the Horned Frogs. Coles, a 6-foot-7 forward, was a four-star prospect coming out of Denton Guyer in 2020.

“First off I want to thank Butler for the opportunity that they gave me,” Coles wrote on his Instagram account. “Butler will always be in my heart and cherish all the blessings they gave me. After long talks with my family and a well thought out decision, I have decided my next chapter will be at Texas Christian University.”

Coles joins TCU after playing only six games last season. He averaged 6.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and shot 63% from the field playing 18 minutes a game. He had his season cut short with a torn meniscus.

Coles is the eighth transfer TCU coach Jamie Dixon has landed this offseason, along with Damion Baugh (Memphis), Xavier Cork (Western Carolina), Maxwell Evans (Vanderbilt), Cashius McNeilly and Emanuel Miller (Texas A&M), Micah Peavy (Texas Tech) and Shahada Wells (UT Arlington).

The Frogs are also bringing in 7-footer Souleymane Doumbia, one of the top-ranked JUCO big men from Navarro College.

TCU’s four returning scholarship players include guards Mike Miles and Francisco Farabello, and forwards Chuck O’Bannon Jr. and Eddie Lampkin.

The Frogs went 12-14 last season, the first losing season in Dixon’s coaching career.

Samuel update

Former TCU center Kevin Samuel will play at Florida Gulf Coast next season, Samuel told the Star-Telegram this week.

Samuel flirted with the idea of turning professional but has opted to play another season in college. He averaged 8.8 points and 7.8 rebounds in 26 games for TCU last season.