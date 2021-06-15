A number of MLB coaches expressed interest in TCU job, including former Rangers manager

TCU drew interest from a number of current and former MLB coaches for its baseball opening over the last week. AP

Former Texas Rangers manager Jeff Banister was among those who expressed interest in the job, multiple sources told the Star-Telegram. Several people reached out to TCU on behalf of Banister over the weekend, a source said, including Rangers COO and president of business operations Neil Leibman.

But TCU never seriously considered Banister or any other MLB coach. Instead, a source said, the school wanted to hire someone with college baseball experience.

Running a college baseball program with 11.7 scholarships is much different than running a MLB team.

The job went to pitching coach Kirk Saarloos. He replaces Jim Schlossnagle, who departed for Texas A&M last week after 18 seasons at the helm.

Banister, meanwhile, is on the open market after being let go from his role with the Pittsburgh Pirates amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Banister, who was named the 2015 American League manager of the year, went 325-313 in his four years with the Rangers. The Rangers won the AL West in 2015 and 2016 under Banister.