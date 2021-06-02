TCU
‘Toughest act to follow in college basketball history.’ Reaction to Coach K retirement
The most successful college basketball coach in history has one season left.
Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski announced he’ll retire after the 2021-2022 season.
His 1,170 wins are the most ever and his five national titles are the second most in men’s Division I history.
He led Duke to 24 consecutive 20-win seasons, the second longest such streak in Division I history. The streak was snapped last season.
“This is going to be the toughest act to follow in college basketball history,” Duke alumnus and ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said on social media.
Former Duke player and eight-year Blue Devil assistant coach Jon Scheyer will take over for the 2022-23 season, according to multiple reports.
Former North Carolina coach Roy Williams, who recently retired, said Krzyzewski made the entire sport better, not just on the college level. Coach K, as he is most often called, coached the U.S. basketball team to three Olympic gold medals.
