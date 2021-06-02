‘Toughest act to follow in college basketball history.’ Reaction to Coach K retirement

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski announced he’ll retire after next season. Krzyzewski is the all-time leader in men’s basketball Division I wins. AP

The most successful college basketball coach in history has one season left.

Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski announced he’ll retire after the 2021-2022 season.

His 1,170 wins are the most ever and his five national titles are the second most in men’s Division I history.

He led Duke to 24 consecutive 20-win seasons, the second longest such streak in Division I history. The streak was snapped last season.

“This is going to be the toughest act to follow in college basketball history,” Duke alumnus and ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said on social media.

Former Duke player and eight-year Blue Devil assistant coach Jon Scheyer will take over for the 2022-23 season, according to multiple reports.

Former North Carolina coach Roy Williams, who recently retired, said Krzyzewski made the entire sport better, not just on the college level. Coach K, as he is most often called, coached the U.S. basketball team to three Olympic gold medals.

Just learned on vacation in Maui where we are 6 hrs earlier vs EST that Coach K is stepping down as Coach at @DukeMBB I am not shocked as we saw Roy Williams leave & now Coach K . The instability & wackiness in college hoops doesn’t make for a fun time . — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 2, 2021

good luck trying to sum up krzyzewski in a tweet or thread. — bomani (@bomani_jones) June 2, 2021

Sad to hear Coach K won’t be coaching @DukeMBB after 2022. What a legendary career. Thankful to have had some powerful talks with him over the years. Beyond excited for my man @JonScheyer to takeover and show his greatness! @DukeU — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 2, 2021

Coach K has been at Duke since 1980, seven years before Jon Scheyer was born and when Hubert Davis was just 10 years old.



We are officially entering a new era of college basketball. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 2, 2021

Mike Krzyzewski has been the coach at Duke longer than I’ve even been alive. His classic battles with Dean Smith and UNC and later Roy Williams who also recently retire. ACC basketball in the coaching circles is going to look different shortly. — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) June 2, 2021

This is going to be the toughest act to follow in college basketball history. pic.twitter.com/szO6EjEljB — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) June 2, 2021

I think this is the most impactful coaching career we’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/xbw88lGgPc — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) June 2, 2021

In honor of the reports of @DukeMBB head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement, we take a walk down memory lane. Follow our feed for a look back at highlights of Coach K’s hall of fame career, starting with his hiring way back in 1980: https://t.co/yCuuigdzd5 pic.twitter.com/4EJryF6KZd — Duke Basketball (@dukebasketball) June 2, 2021

BREAKING for @FO_Sports: Initial comments from former UNC basketball coach Roy Williams on Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski retiring after the 2021-22 season pic.twitter.com/4icSMhAczn — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) June 2, 2021