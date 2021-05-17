Expected thunderstorms Tuesday force TCU baseball to cancel its game vs. Texas State

TCU baseball had its final regular-season home game canceled on Monday. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU baseball has seen another midweek game canceled. This time it happened to be what was scheduled as the final regular-season home game.

TCU announced on Monday that its game against Texas State scheduled for Tuesday night has been called off due to expected thunderstorms in the Fort Worth area. It’s the third straight midweek game that has been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

TCU (35-14, 16-5 Big 12) closes the regular season at Kansas State with a three-game series Thursday through Saturday. The Frogs control their own destiny as far as locking up the conference’s regular-season championship and the one-seed in next week’s Big 12 tournament in Oklahoma City.

TCU has a one-game lead over Texas with three conference games remaining. Texas hosts West Virginia to close its regular season.

TCU’s game vs. UT Rio Grande Valley last week was canceled “for the health and well-being of the UTRGV student-athletes.” A May 4 game scheduled against Incarnate Word was also canceled as TCU was in the midst of finals week.

The Frogs are coming off a weekend series in which they lost two of three to Louisiana Monroe.

The latest D1Baseball.com rankings released Monday had TCU dropping from No. 6 to No. 12.

Tennis advances

The TCU men’s tennis program advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament on Monday, defeating Ohio State 4-1 in Orlando, Florida.

TCU will next face Baylor with a trip to the Final Four on the line. This will be the fourth match of the season between the Big 12 rivals.

TCU defeated Baylor 4-1 in a match Jan. 31 in Waco, and then lost to Baylor 5-2 in a match April 18 in Fort Worth. The teams met again in the semifinals of the Big 12 championship with Baylor winning 4-3 in Waco.

Golf update

The TCU men’s golf team sits at 2 over following the first round of the NCAA Regional at Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee, Florida. That score is tied for eighth and five shots back of fifth-place Georgia (3 under).

The top five teams advance out of the regional tournament.

Florida State is leading the way at 17 under followed by Georgia Tech (11 under), Liberty (5 under) and Ohio State (4 under).

TCU starts Round 2 at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday. The Frogs will be paired with Indiana and Davidson.