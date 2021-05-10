TCU baseball’s midweek game vs. UT Rio Grande Valley has been canceled

TCU baseball has canceled its Tuesday game vs. UTRGV. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU baseball won’t have a midweek game for the second straight week.

The program officially announced Tuesday’s game against UT Rio Grande Valley has been canceled. The reason for the cancellation is “for the health and well-being of the UTRGV student-athletes.”

TCU will refund season ticket holders for the contest.

The Frogs (34-12, 16-5 Big 12) will now return to action with a three-game series against the University of Louisiana Monroe (22-22) this weekend at Lupton Stadium.

Sunday’s starter remains to be announced for the ULM series. Russell Smith and Austin Krob are expected to remain in the rotation Friday and Saturday, Jim Schlossnagle said, but it sounded like Johnny Ray’s spot is up for grabs.

Freshman Luke Savage is a candidate to make the start. Savage has flashed promising signs during a couple midweek starts against UTA on April 20 and April 27, and threw 3 2/3 scoreless innings of relief against West Virginia on May 2. Savage allowed four runs, including three earned, over 2 2/3 innings of relief in a 9-3 loss to Texas on Sunday.

TCU is coming off a series loss to UT. The Frogs, though, remain in the driver’s seat to win the Big 12 regular-season title.

TCU is ranked No. 6 in D1Baseball.com’s latest top 25 poll. Texas, which took the weekend series against TCU 2-1, is No. 5. Texas Tech sits at No. 7. Those are the only Big 12 programs ranked this week.