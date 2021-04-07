TCU football mourns the loss of former player Jamal Powell, 39

Former TCU football player Jamal Powell died Tuesday at age 39. ddavison@star-telegram.com

A former TCU football player who was working as an assistant coach on SMU’s staff passed away Tuesday.

Jamal Powell died at the age of 39. He was four days away from his 40th birthday on April 10. According to NBC 5, Powell had been diagnosed with incurable cancer and Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

Powell was an offensive lineman for TCU from 2000-02, earning first-team All-Conference USA honors in 2002. That year he was also on the Rimington Trophy watch list, which is awarded to the nation’s top center.

Several associated with TCU football mourned the passing of Powell on Wednesday.

TCU football’s official Twitter account wrote: “Today we remember a great man, husband, father, and Horned Frog. Cheese, you will forever be a member of the Horned Frog Family.”

Said Gary Patterson, who was the team’s defensive coordinator when Powell arrived and then his head coach: “Jamal will always be a loved member of the Frog family! He will be missed.”

Added TCU defensive line coach Zarnell Fitch: “RIP to a great man and fellow Frog. A great family man, a great coach, and an all time great person. You will be missed. Much love!”

Powell graduated from TCU with a degree in speech communications and a minor in business. He played professionally after his college career, including stints with the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans, before starting his coaching career.

Powell joined SMU’s staff in 2018.

“It’s hard to put into [words] how heartbroken our family is but we are so thankful such a remarkable and unique man came into our life,” SMU coach Sonny Dykes wrote on Twitter. “He made everyone he met want to be better. God bless the Powell Family.”

Powell is survived by his wife, Rachel; daughters, Jaden and Ellison; and son, William. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.