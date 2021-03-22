TCU’s baseball game versus Tarleton State postponed due to COVID-19 issue

TCU baseball has postponed its game scheduled against Tarleton State on Tuesday. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

The TCU baseball team won’t be playing a midweek game this week.

The Horned Frogs’ scheduled game against Tarleton State on Tuesday has been postponed, the school announced. Tarleton State’s program is dealing with COVID-related issues, a source said.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 13. First-pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Lupton Stadium.

TCU is coming off a weekend series in which it took two of three at Louisiana. The Frogs are 13-7 on the season and they’ll now focus on opening Big 12 play against Baylor this weekend.

First-pitch times are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Lupton Stadium.

All games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the league’s premium streaming service through ESPN.