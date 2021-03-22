TCU

TCU’s baseball game versus Tarleton State postponed due to COVID-19 issue

TCU baseball has postponed its game scheduled against Tarleton State on Tuesday.
TCU baseball has postponed its game scheduled against Tarleton State on Tuesday. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

The TCU baseball team won’t be playing a midweek game this week.

The Horned Frogs’ scheduled game against Tarleton State on Tuesday has been postponed, the school announced. Tarleton State’s program is dealing with COVID-related issues, a source said.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 13. First-pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Lupton Stadium.

TCU is coming off a weekend series in which it took two of three at Louisiana. The Frogs are 13-7 on the season and they’ll now focus on opening Big 12 play against Baylor this weekend.

First-pitch times are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Lupton Stadium.

All games will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, the league’s premium streaming service through ESPN.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service