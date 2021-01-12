Big 12 postpones TCU men’s basketball game at West Virginia because of COVID-19

The TCU men’s basketball team was scheduled to play West Virginia on Saturday, but the game has been postponed. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

The TCU men’s basketball team won’t be traveling to West Virginia this weekend.

The Big 12 announced that Saturday’s game between TCU and WVU has been postponed due to COVID-related issues within the Mountaineers program. The Big 12 threshold to play basketball games is six players, and WVU does not have that many players available.

WVU also had its game against Baylor scheduled for tonight, as well as a game against Oklahoma State next Wednesday (Jan. 19), postponed. The Big 12 also had to postpone tonight’s Kansas State and Iowa State game due to COVID issues within K-State’s program.

The Big 12 will work with the schools to reschedule games.

WVU is scheduled to play at TCU on Feb. 22. The next game for both teams would be Feb. 27, leaving a five-day gap for a possible makeup game.

The Big 12 also has an open week at the end of the regular season for potential makeup games before the conference tournament starts in Kansas City.

This is the first COVID-related disruption TCU has faced that resulted in a game not being played on the scheduled date. The Frogs had to replace Texas Southern with Prairie View A&M for a nonconference game last month, but the game was played on the same date (Dec. 30).

TCU (9-4, 2-3 Big 12) is at Oklahoma (6-4, 2-3) tonight. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. in Norman.