QB Stephon Brown is latest TCU player to enter the transfer portal

TCU QB Stephon Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal. ddavison@star-telegram.com

TCU quarterback Stephon Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source confirmed Tuesday night.

Brown never appeared in a game during his lone season with the Horned Frogs. Brown’s decision isn’t too surprising considering TCU landed Oklahoma transfer Chandler Morris on Sunday. Morris is expected to add competition and depth behind starter Max Duggan.

Brown joined TCU as the top-rated JUCO dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class out of Independence (Kansas) Community College. Coach Gary Patterson mentioned during fall camp that Brown would have a package in the Frogs’ offense.

But Brown never saw the field, serving as the third-string quarterback behind Duggan and backup Matthew Downing. Late in the season, Brown was actually demoted to fourth-string as walk-on Grant Beucler passed him on the depth chart.

Along with TCU, other schools that showed interest in Brown coming out of JUCO included Akron, Idaho, Southern Miss and Temple. Coming out of high school, Brown originally signed with Appalachian State.

Even with Brown’s departure, TCU still has a deep quarterback room. Duggan returns as the projected starter for 2021 with Morris and Downing as backup options. It’s still to be determined whether Morris will be eligible to play next fall.

The Frogs also signed three quarterbacks in their 2021 class, including four-star prospect Sam Jackson.

In other transfer portal news, TCU backup long snapper Wil Houston is also in the portal. Houston played in two games last season — against West Virginia and Kansas — when regular long snapper Antonio Ortiz was out.