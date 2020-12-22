TCU football’s Moehrig among finalists for Jim Thorpe Award

TCU safety Trevon Moehrig was named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award this week. Bob Booth

The TCU football program has never produced a Jim Thorpe Award winner. Maybe that ends in 2020.

TCU junior safety Trevon Moehrig was named as one of three finalists for the 2020 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, which is run by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. The award is given to the nation’s best defensive back.

Along with Moehrig, Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II and UCF’s Richie Grant are finalists. The last Big 12 player to win the award was Texas’ Aaron Ross in 2006.

Moehrig had another impressive season in 2020, being named first-team All-Big 12 by the conference head coaches last week. He has 11 passes defended, including two interceptions, and 47 tackles, including two for a loss. One of Moehrig’s interceptions sealed TCU’s 29-22 victory over No. 15 Oklahoma State on Dec. 5.

Moehrig faces a decision in the coming weeks of whether to pursue his NFL dreams or return to college for a senior season. Moehrig has been viewed as arguably the top safety in the 2021 class, but he’s not a lock to be a first-round pick.

For now, though, Moehrig is excited to be up for the Jim Thorpe Award. The winner will be announced on Jan. 7.

Moehrig and TCU continue to prepare for the upcoming game against Arkansas in the Texas Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at NRG Stadium.

Coleman honored

Along with Moehrig, freshman defensive end Khari Coleman earned recognition this week. The Athletic named Coleman to its Freshman All-America Team.

Coleman leads all freshmen nationally with 15 tackles for loss. He’s had multiple TFLs in six of the last seven games.