‘Prayers up.’ Former All Saints and La. Tech QB Luke Anthony sustains gruesome leg injury

TCU cornerback C. J. Ceasar (left) approaches Louisiana Tech quarterback Luke Anthony for a virtual fist bump during the second half of a NCAA football game at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. TCU defeated Louisiana Tech 52-10. Bob Booth

Louisiana Tech quarterback Luke Anthony sustained a significant right leg injury against TCU on Saturday night and was expected to undergo surgery later tonight, La. Tech coach Skip Holtz said afterward.

Anthony, a Fort Worth All Saints product, had to be carted off the field late in the fourth quarter of La. Tech’s 52-10 loss to TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

“All he kept saying is he loves his teammates,” Holtz said. “He appreciates them, the way they wrapped their arms around him, how much he loves being part of this team.

“It was a hard thing as a coach to sit there and see one of your players go through an injury like that.”

Holtz, along with a few others from La. Tech, expected to stay in Fort Worth with Anthony while the rest of the team traveled back to Ruston, Louisiana. Holtz added that Anthony’s parents were in town.

Anthony sustained a right leg injury with 2 minutes, 49 seconds left. He was sacked for a 5-yard loss by TCU defensive end Dylan Horton.

Anthony was tended to by the medical staffs for an extended period of time, more than 10 minutes, with both teams taking a knee. Once Anthony was moved to a stretcher, his Bulldogs teammates surrounded him in support.

The TCU bench and the limited-capacity crowd clapped as Anthony headed toward the locker room.

“Prayers up for him,” TCU quarterback Max Duggan said. “Some of the guys on the sideline were talking about how he’s a Fort Worth kid, so I feel for him. I’m praying for him. I went through an ankle injury my junior year [in high school]. All prayers up to him. He’s a great player.”