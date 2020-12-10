TCU football vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) had a 100-yard receiving game against Oklahoma State last week. Bob Booth

Facing fellow Texas-based colleges, particularly Big 12 schools, is something that always serves as extra motivation for most TCU football players. After all, for the Texans on the roster, they usually know some of the opposing players or were recruited (or not) by the school.

That storyline rings true this week for the 10 Louisiana natives on TCU’s roster when it hosts Louisiana Tech in a regular-season finale.

Frogs linebacker Garret Wallow grew up with Bulldogs running back Israel Tucker, and then faced each other in high school.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been at it,” Wallow said. “He’s a good guy, he’s a hard runner. I’m just excited to play him. We talked last week and we’re both excited to play each other again. We have a lot of respect for each other and it’s going to be a good game.”

Along with Wallow, other Louisiana natives on TCU’s roster include OL Kellton Hollins; TE Artayvious Lynn; WR Derius Davis; D-linemen Earl Barquet, Patrick Jenkins and Khari Coleman; DBs Ar’Darius Washington, C.J. Ceasar and Bud Clark.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know going into it:

The details

Kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

Records: TCU (5-4, 5-4 Big 12), Louisiana Tech (5-3, 4-2 Conference USA)

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Cory Provus, Robert Smith)

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, Sirius 135, XM 200 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: KFZO/99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: TCU by 21 1/2 (over/under 52 1/2), per VegasInsider.com’s consensus line on Wednesday

Did you know?

TCU and Louisiana Tech have met once before in the 2011 Poinsettia Bowl. TCU won that game 31-24. ... TCU is 91-27 in home games under Patterson. ... TCU made history against Oklahoma State last week with two 100-yard receivers (Davis and Quentin Johnston) and a 100-yard rusher (Max Duggan) in the same game. ... TCU has reached the 200-yard rushing mark in every win this season (5-0). Under Patterson, TCU is 100-8 when reaching the 200-yard rushing mark. ... Cornerback Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson leads the Big 12 with 13 pass breakups.

Prediction

TCU has momentum, winning four of its last five. The Frogs keep the good vibes going with a big win over La Tech. TCU 41, Louisiana Tech 17.