TCU’s Angela Stanford wins ‘hometown’ LPGA Tour event in front of parents

Former TCU standout and Fort Worth native Angela Stanford won her seventh LPGA Tour event on Sunday. This carried a little extra meaning since it happened so close to home, winning the Volunteers of America Classic at Old American Golf Club in The Colony.

Stanford, 43, loved that her parents finally got a chance to see her hoist a trophy.

“I just haven’t had many chances to win in front of them. So to finally do it, it’s so cool,” Stanford told reporters afterward. “I couldn’t even look over at my mom coming up 18 because I was starting to get teary eyed. I’m like, ‘Just don’t look over there, don’t look over there.′ I would have lost it.”

Stanford closed with a 4-under 67 on Sunday to win by two strokes. It was her first victory since winning the Evian Championship in 2018, the first major of her career.

Stanford made birdies on Nos. 13, 14, 16 and 17 to pull away. That stretch allowed her to close with a bogey on No. 18.

The Volunteers of the America Classic served as the warmup for next week’s U.S. Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club in Houston.