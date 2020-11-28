TCU football gets back to .500 with dominant performance at Kansas

TCU tight end Pro Wells caught two TD passes against Kansas on Saturday night. Courtesy of Big 12

For whatever reason, TCU football had struggled in its trips to Kansas since joining the Big 12. That storyline has been put to rest, at least for now.

TCU turned in a dominant performance Saturday night, rolling to a 59-23 victory over KU at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.

The Frogs (4-4) reached the .500-mark, while the Jayhawks (0-8) remained winless. The 59 points were the most scored by TCU since its 63-0 victory over Jackson State to open the 2017 season.

The game was never in doubt for TCU. The Frogs controlled it from the start by establishing their rushing attack, finishing with 337 yards on 41 carries. Quarterback Max Duggan had a bizarre stat line, going 3 for 11 passing for 96 yards with every completion resulting in a touchdown. He also had 61 yards rushing on three carries.

Regardless, the Frogs had a 24-0 lead in less than 12 minutes. TCU opened with a field-goal drive followed by three straight touchdowns.

Duggan connected with an open Pro Wells for a 46-yard TD and then hit an open Carter Ware for a 26-yard TD. Derius Davis followed by returning a punt 36 yards for a TD with 3:49 left in the first quarter.

KU got on the board before the end of the quarter on a 48-yard TD pass from Jalon Daniels to Kwamie Lassiter II, who got by TCU defensive back C.J. Ceasar.

But that was about the only bright spot for the Jayhawks early on. They had 6 yards of total offense by the end of the first quarter, including the 48-yard TD and minus-47 yards rushing (courtesy of two high snaps).

TCU extended its lead with two more TDs in the second quarter. Duggan and Wells hooked up for another TD on a 24-yard pass, and Duggan then had a 58-yard rushing touchdown.

Duggan should have had four completions and four touchdowns, too, but Davis dropped a TD pass that hit his hands.

TCU, though, had its rushing attack going all night against the Big 12’s worst defense. True freshman Zach Evans made his first career start, finishing with 100 yards on 12 carries. Redshirt freshman Darwin Barlow added 83 yards on eight carries with one TD.

TCU had a 38-12 lead by halftime and stayed comfortable in front the rest of the way. The defense got into the scoring mix, too, with two TDs in the fourth quarter. Ceasar had a 30-yard interception return for a score, and linebacker Dee Winters scored on a 2-yard fumble recovery after defensive end Ochaun Mathis knocked the ball loose on a sack.

TCU is scheduled to close out its regular-season against Oklahoma State next Saturday in Fort Worth. The Frogs are actively searching for a 10th game, too, which would be played Dec. 12 or Dec. 16-18.