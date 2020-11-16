Big 12 football championship set for Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium. Here’s the ticket info.

About 18,700 are expected to attend this year’s Big 12 football championship at AT&T Stadium. Star-Telegram

The Big 12 football championship is scheduled for Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium, the conference announced Monday.

Tickets for the game go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. The price range is from $65 to $195 per ticket.

It will be a limited capacity crowd with a Big 12 spokesperson saying the league expects an attendance of approximately 18,700 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets may be purchased online only via SeatGeek at https://big12.us/2Uogq7Q. Tickets will not be sold through the Big 12 Conference office or the AT&T Stadium ticket office.

The conference is expected to distribute 4,500 tickets to each participating university with an additional 500 student tickets at $50 each to be sold through the participants’ ticket office.

The championship game will feature the two teams that finish the regular season with the highest winning percentage in conference games. The team that finishes first will be designated as the home team and occupy the South bench.

Iowa State is currently the top team in the conference with a 5-1 record in league games. Oklahoma State (4-1) is the only other team with one loss.

Teams at 4-2 include Kansas State, Oklahoma and Texas.

The conference is on pace to play an entire nine-game conference schedule through the Dec. 12 weekend. Oklahoma State and Baylor are scheduled to make up its postponed Oct. 17 game on Dec. 12.

One-site madness?

March Madness isn’t going to be played across the country in 2021.

The NCAA announced plans to move its signature men’s basketball tournament to one site, creating a bubble-like atmosphere for programs. The NCAA is currently in talks with Indianapolis to host the event.

The decision has an impact on DFW as American Airlines Center in Dallas was scheduled to host first- and second-round games next spring.