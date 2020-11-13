TCU, West Virginia football teams cleared to play this weekend

TCU and West Virginia have been given the green light to play its scheduled football game on Saturday in Morgantown.

Both programs cleared the final COVID tests on Friday, and are scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. central time. TCU is taking a chartered Delta flight out of Meacham Airport today. It’s the Horned Frogs’ first plane trip of the season.

TCU and West Virginia is one of two Big 12 games scheduled this weekend along with Baylor-Texas Tech in Lubbock.

A number of games across the country have been postponed or canceled this weekend as COVID cases spike across the country, including four SEC games, one ACC game, one Big Ten game and one Pac-12 game.

TCU (3-3) is looking to get over the .500-mark for the first time this season. West Virginia (4-3) has won all of its games at home, going 4-0.