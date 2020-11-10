Here’s how former TCU players fared during NFL’s Week 9: Bills’ Hughes sacks again

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (TCU Class of 2010) has registered at least one sack in three straight games. AP Photo

Jerry Hughes has found his midseason groove for the Buffalo Bills.

The veteran pass rusher has registered sacks in three consecutive games for the first time since 2014. The TCU product, who was selected with the 31st overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2010, had one sack in the Bills’ 44-34 victory over the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a look at how all the Horned Frogs fared:

Ben Banogu, DE, Indianapolis Colts: Inactive

Ross Blacklock, DT, Houston Texans: Blacklock had one tackle, playing 27 of 69 defensive snaps, in the Texans’ victory over the Jaguars.

L.J. Collier, DE, Seattle Seahawks: Collier had two tackles, playing 39 of 68 defensive snaps as a starting defensive end, in the Seahawks’ loss to the Bills.

Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Reserve/COVID-19 list

Jeff Gladney, CB, Minnesota Vikings: He started at cornerback, finishing with seven tackles in the Vikings’ victory over the Lions. Gladney played 74 of 75 defensive snaps.

Jerry Hughes, DE, Buffalo Bills: Hughes registered a sack for the third consecutive game in the Bills’ victory over the Seahawks.

Joe Noteboom, OL, Los Angeles Rams: Bye

Sewo Olonilua, RB, Dallas Cowboys: Inactive

Matt Pryor, OG/OT, Philadelphia Eagles: Bye

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Bye

Austin Schlottmann, OG/C, Denver Broncos: Schlottmann started at right guard, playing all 73 offensive snaps, in the Broncos’ loss to the Falcons.

Vernon Scott, S, Green Bay Packers: Inactive

Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers: Summers had four tackles, playing 34 of 57 defensive snaps and 15 more snaps on special teams, in the Packers’ 34-17 victory over the 49ers.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions: Started at right guard in the Lions’ loss to the Vikings. Vaitai played 51 of 75 offensive snaps.

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers: Verrett had four tackles, playing 62 of 66 defensive snaps, in the 49ers’ loss to the Packers.