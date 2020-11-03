Here’s how former TCU players fared during NFL’s Week 8: Eagles’ Reagor scores first TD

The Dallas Cowboys did their homework on every wide receiver in the 2020 draft class, including TCU’s Jalen Reagor. But the Cowboys opted for Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick last spring.

Reagor didn’t wait long to hear his name called after the Cowboys’ pick. The Philadelphia Eagles took the explosive play-maker with the 21st overall pick.

Reagor has had a slow start to his NFL career, battling a shoulder injury in training camp and a thumb injury early on this season that sidelined him for five games. Reagor returned Sunday night, though, and scored his first career touchdown against the Cowboys.

He was the highlight among former TCU players in Week 8. Here’s a look at how all the Horned Frogs fared:

Ben Banogu, DE, Indianapolis Colts: Banogu didn’t register any tackles, playing 18 snaps on defense and seven snaps on special teams’ in the Colts’ 41-21 victory over the Lions.

Ross Blacklock, DT, Houston Texans: Bye.

L.J. Collier, DE, Seattle Seahawks: Collier remains in the starting lineup and had one tackle one QB hit in the Seahawks’ 37-27 victory over the 49ers.

Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Inactive (concussion).

Jeff Gladney, CB, Minnesota Vikings: He started at cornerback, finishing with eight tackles in the Vikings’ victory over the Packers. Gladney played all 75 defensive snaps.

Jerry Hughes, DE, Buffalo Bills: Hughes had three tackles, including one sack, in the Bills’ 24-21 victory over the Patriots.

Joe Noteboom, OL, Los Angeles Rams: Injured reserve.

Matt Pryor, OG/OT, Philadelphia Eagles: Pryor started at right guard, playing all 63 offensive snaps of the Eagles’ victory over the Cowboys.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Reagor had three catches for 16 yards, including one TD, and one rush for 6 yards. He played 46 of 63 offensive snaps in the Eagles’ victory over the Cowboys.

Austin Schlottmann, OG/C, Denver Broncos: Schlottmann started at right guard, playing all 65 offensive snaps, in the Broncos’ 31-30 victory over the Chargers.

Vernon Scott, S, Green Bay Packers: Scott did not register a stat, playing four snaps on defense and eight on special teams in the Packers’ loss to the Vikings. Scott exited with a shoulder injury.

Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers: Summers had one tackle on special teams in the Packers’ loss to the Vikings. He played 17 snaps on special teams.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions: Started at right guard in the Lions’ loss to the Colts. Vaitai played 46 of 61 offensive snaps, exiting the game early with a foot injury.

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers: Verrett had six tackles, including one for a loss, playing all 68 defensive snaps, in the 49ers’ loss to the Seahawks.