TCU football sees two more players depart the program

TCU head coach Gary Patterson prepares to bring the Horned Frogs onto the field during the first half of a NCAA football game at Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Special to the Star-Telegram Bob Booth

TCU football has seen two more players leave the program.

Wide receiver John Stephens Jr. is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, according to sources. Those same sources told the Star-Telegram that senior defensive tackle Brandon Bowen is also no longer with the team, opting out for the rest of the season.

Stephens is the fourth wide receiver to enter the transfer portal this season from TCU, joining Al’Dontre Davis, Dylan Thomas and Te’Vailance Hunt.

Stephens has one catch for 5 yards this season. His lone reception came in the Kansas State game. He started in the Texas game, but has been passed by other receivers on the depth chart.

Stephens had 11 catches for 151 yards as a sophomore last season.

Stephens comes from an athletic family. His late father, John Stephens Sr., played in the NFL for six seasons as a running back. His sister, Sloane Stephens, is a tennis star who won the 2017 U.S. Open.

Bowen, meanwhile, has strong bloodlines as well. His uncle is Bruce Bowen, a three-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs.

But Bowen has battled injuries throughout his career, playing in only 10 games his first four years with the Frogs. He came off the bench and saw limited action four games this season, registering one tackle.

For his college career, Bowen had six tackles and played in 14 games. He was a highly-touted, four-star prospect coming out of Trophy Club Nelson in 2016.

TCU takes on Texas Tech today. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

