TCU football vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley knows good quarterback play. He’s produced two Heisman Trophy winners (Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray) and a Heisman Trophy finalist (Jalen Hurts) in the previous three seasons.

Count Riley among those impressed by TCU sophomore Max Duggan, who has taken strides in Year 2.

“He’s a talented kid,” Riley said. “You can tell he’s getting better like a lot of guys are when they play early in their career. He had a lot of ups and downs as a young guy, as most quarterbacks do, and there’s no question he’s improving. He’s a combination of a talented kid and he’s coached really well by Sonny [Cumbie] and those guys.

“No surprise that he has improved. He’s certainly making some really nice throws and a lot of plays both with his arm and with his legs.”

Duggan had a disappointing performance against OU last season, throwing for a career-low 65 yards on 7 of 21 passing with an interception. But, as Riley acknowledged, Duggan has improved with his accuracy and play-making abilities.

That is one of the storylines going into Saturday’s game. Here’s what you need to know going into it:

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

Records: TCU (1-2, 1-2 Big 12), Oklahoma (2-1, 1-2 Big 12)

TV: ABC (Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Holly Rowe)

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, Sirius 135, XM 199 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: KFZO/99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: OU by 7 (over/under 59 1/2), per VegasInsider.com’s consensus line on Tuesday

Did you know?

TCU and OU are both unranked, the first time this matchup features unranked teams since the Frogs joined the Big 12 in 2012. The Sooners are receiving votes in the AP and coaches polls, while the Frogs are receiving votes in the coaches. ... OU leads the all-time series 15-5, including winning the last six. ... TCU will have a limited capacity crowd (12,000 in the 46,000-seat venue) due to COVID-19 protocols. ... TCU is averaging 27 points a game, while OU is averaging 41.5 points a game.

Prediction

TCU coach Gary Patterson is going to defeat Lincoln Riley at some point, right? Well, seems like this is as good of time as any for an upset with the Sooners rolling out a freshman quarterback. Frogs kicker Griffin Kell becomes a star with a game-winner at the buzzer. TCU 30, Oklahoma 28.