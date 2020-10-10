TCU’s Washington ejected for targeting in K-State game

TCU football lost one of its best players in the first quarter of the Kansas State game due to a targeting call on Saturday afternoon.

Sophomore safety Ar’Darius Washington was ejected for a targeting hit on K-State running back Deuce Vaughn. Washington made helmet-to-helmet contact on a pass play intended for the 5-foot-5 Vaughn on the far sidelines. Targeting was upheld upon review.

The 15-yard penalty gave the Wildcats a first-and-10 from the TCU 46 and they turned it into a field goal drive to pull within 7-6.

Sophomore Josh Foster replaced Washington at weak safety for TCU.

Losing Washington is a blow to the Horned Frogs’ defense. He is regarded as one of the top safeties in the country and was the Big 12’s defensive freshman of the year last season. Washington had eight tackles in the first two games this season, including five against Texas last week.