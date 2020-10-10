With Skylar Thompson sidelined, K-State starting freshman QB Howard at TCU

Kansas State is going with freshman Will Howard at quarterback against TCU today.

Howard will start in place of senior Skylar Thompson, who is out with an injury according to a K-State spokesman. Howard came in relief last week for the Wildcats, completing 7 of 12 passes for 173 yards with one touchdown. Howard also rushed for 8 yards on five carries.

Howard will be making his first college start in not the most favorable circumstances, facing one of the top defensive minds in the country in TCU coach Gary Patterson. But Howard was a highly-touted prospect coming out of Downingtown (Pennsylvania) High School rated as the 13th-best pro-style QB by 247Sports.

As far as TCU is concerned on the injury front, running back Emari Demercado, defender Marcel Brooks and linebacker Jamoi Hodge are not expected to play.

Redshirt freshman Darwin Barlow will start at running back in Demercado’s place. Another notable from pregame warmups is freshman Khari Coleman will make his second consecutive start at defensive end.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.