TCU football vs. K-State Wildcats: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

TCU football coach Gary Patterson is a Kansas State product and knows not much has changed with that program’s reputation over the years. The Wildcats remain the same physical, technically-sound program going from legendary coach Bill Snyder to current coach Chris Klieman.

“Kansas State is a good football team. Very physical,” said Patterson, who played under Jim Dickey at K-State in 1980-81. “Like anytime you play the Wildcats you gotta go beat them. ... I always respect teams that come right at you and Kansas State is one of those teams. They always have been and they still are.”

Klieman led K-State to an 8-5 record and bowl game appearance in his debut season in 2019. That’s an impressive start for any coach replacing a figure such as Snyder. One of those eight victories came against TCU with K-State scoring the go-ahead TD in the fourth quarter.

TCU is looking to avenge that loss as the teams meet in Fort Worth this season. Here’s what you need to know going into it:

The details

Kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

Records: TCU (1-1), K-State (2-1)

TV: Fox (Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman)

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, KTCU/88.7 FM, XM 83 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: KFZO/99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: TCU by 8 1/2 (over/under 50 1/2), per VegasInsider.com’s consensus line on Wednesday

Did you know?

TCU and K-State are 4-4 since the Frogs joined the Big 12 in 2012. Prior to TCU joining the Big 12, the programs last met in 1986. ... TCU is averaging 33.5 points a game this season. K-State is averaging 33.3 points. ... TCU and K-State are both receiving votes in both the coaches and AP Top 25 polls. ... K-State is leading the country with three blocked punts. The Wildcats have blocked a punt in each game, the first time the program has three consecutive games with a blocked punt since 1999. ... The Wildcats are plus-seven in turnover margin, which is tied for first in the country. TCU is even (three takeaways, three giveaways).

Prediction

TCU has to limit the big plays, particularly to K-State’s explosive freshman Deuce Vaughn. And the Horned Frogs have to turn red-zone trips into touchdowns. They have enough success in both against the Wildcats and, to Gary Patterson’s pleasure, win by one. TCU 28, K-State 27.