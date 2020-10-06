Here’s how former TCU players fared during NFL’s Week 4

Jason Verrett has battled injuries throughout his NFL career.

He’s never played a full 16-game season and played in just six games from 2016-19. But the 2014 first-round pick out of TCU has stayed with it through all the injury setbacks and is starting for the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers this season.

Verrett had four tackles in the 49ers’ loss to the Eagles on Sunday night, the first time he’s had at least four tackles since registering six in Week 4 of the 2016 season. Verrett played in all but one San Francisco’s defensive snaps (61 of 62).

Verrett was among a number of former Frogs making their presence felt in the NFL’s Week 4. Here’s a look at how all the Horned Frogs fared:

Ben Banogu, DE, Indianapolis Colts: Banogu assisted on one special teams tackle in the Colts’ victory over the Chicago Bears. He played in 12 of 62 defensive snaps, and eight special teams snaps.

Ross Blacklock, DT, Houston Texans: Blacklock had one tackle, playing nine of 66 defensive snaps, in the Texans’ loss to the Vikings.

L.J. Collier, DE, Seattle Seahawks: Collier made his fourth career start, registering one tackle in the Seahawks’ victory over the Miami Dolphins. He played 32 of 71 defensive snaps.

Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Dalton was active, but did not play in the Cowboys’ loss to the Browns.

Jeff Gladney, CB, Minnesota Vikings: Gladney started once again in the Vikings’ victory over the Texans. He finished with five tackles, including one tackle for loss, and one pass defensed. He played all 65 defensive snaps for Minnesota.

Jerry Hughes, DE, Buffalo Bills: The veteran had two tackles, including one for loss and one QB hit, in the Bills’ victory over the Raiders. Hughes played 45 of 74 defensive snaps.

Local news has never been more important Subscribe for unlimited digital access to the news that matters to your community. #readlocal

Joe Noteboom, OL, Los Angeles Rams: Injured reserve.

Matt Pryor, OG/OT, Philadelphia Eagles: Pryor started at left guard and played every offensive snap in the Eagles’ victory over the 49ers.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Injured reserve.

Austin Schlottmann, OG/C, Denver Broncos: Schlottmann saw action on seven special teams plays in the Broncos’ victory over the Jets.

Vernon Scott, S, Green Bay Packers: Made one tackle on special teams as the Packers defeated the Falcons. He played 11 snaps on defense and 13 snaps on special teams.

Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers: Made his first career NFL start, finishing with seven tackles in the Packers’ victory over the Falcons. He played 52 of 70 defensive snaps, as well as 18 snaps on special teams.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions: Made his second start of the season at right guard, playing all 61 offensive reps in the Lions’ loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers: Made his second start of the season, registering four tackles in a loss to the Eagles. Verrett played 61 of 62 defensive snaps.