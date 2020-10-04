Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
Texas Longhorns tumble in latest polls following Saturday’s loss to TCU

The University of Texas isn’t a top-10 football school anymore.

The Longhorns tumbled from No. 9 to No. 22 in both the AP and coaches poll on Sunday, a day after falling to TCU 33-31 in Austin.

The Longhorns were ranked No. 9 for two weeks.

The victory put TCU back in the “receiving votes” category. The Horned Frogs had the fifth-most votes among the teams just outside the Top 25.

Oklahoma State is the Big 12’s highest-ranked team at No. 10. The only other Big 12 school ranked along with OSU and Texas is Iowa State (No. 24).

Oklahoma, which started the season as a top-5 team, has fallen out of the rankings after losing to Iowa State on Saturday. The Sooners are in the receiving votes category along with TCU and Kansas State.

The highest-ranked school in the state is SMU (No. 18). Texas A&M checked in at No. 21, dropping from 13th after a loss to Alabama this weekend.

