TCU’s Patterson is focused on West Virginia, but still baffled by late ruling in OU game

TCU coach Gary Patterson still doesn’t understand how Big 12 officials ruled that Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts reached the first-down marker in a game-sealing run late in Saturday’s game.

Facing a third-and-1 from the Oklahoma 42 with 1:33 left, Hurts appeared to be stopped behind the line of scrimmage by TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and linebacker Garret Wallow.

But officials ruled on the field that Hurts had reached the first-down marker, a call that stood upon review by referee Brandon Cruse. OU ran out the clock for a 28-24 victory after that.

Afterward, Patterson described it as a “poor decision” but didn’t feel it made the difference in the outcome. Patterson revisited the call when asked about it on the Big 12 football coaches teleconference on Monday.

Patterson said he hasn’t reached out to the Big 12, and the league hasn’t given him any further explanation of how the review process was handled in that situation.

“I’m trying to beat West Virginia to be honest with you,” Patterson said. “Not going to be able to change it. It’s pretty obvious on every film camera you could possibly look at as to how that could be.”

Patterson lamented Cruse’s crew also worked the Baylor game two weeks ago, overturning a possible TD run by Max Duggan in the third overtime. Duggan appeared to side-step down the sideline, and the line judge ruled he stayed in bounds in real time.

After review, though, the officials determined Duggan had stepped out at the 3-yard line. TCU failed to score after that and lost the game.

“I don’t know how you can overturn Max’s run two weeks ago down the sidelines when the guy [line judge] was standing there without conclusive [evidence],” Patterson said. “And then you won’t overturn that one [by Hurts]? You have more evidence in that. But it is what it is.

“It was the same crew as we had at Baylor.”

TCU (5-6) must defeat West Virginia (4-7) to become bowl eligible for the 17th time in Patterson’s 19 seasons. Kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m. Friday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.