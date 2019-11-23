Gary Patterson rips officials for ‘poor decision’ on late call in TCU-Oklahoma game

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) carries against TCU in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. AP

TCU coach Gary Patterson wasn’t pleased with a late call by officials that granted Oklahoma a game-sealing first down Saturday night.

Patterson felt his defense stopped OU quarterback Jalen Hurts on a third-and-1 run that started with 1:33 left on the clock. Replays appeared to show Frogs defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and linebacker Garret Wallow holding Hurts short of the first-down marker.

But officials ruled Hurts had reached the first-down marker on the field, and the ruling stood upon review.

“On the TV version, it was [short],” Patterson said afterward. “I’ll be honest with you. I think it was a poor decision on their part because I didn’t think he got past the 41-yard line.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Wallow agreed with Patterson, believing the defense made a clutch stop close to the end. Oklahoma still could have run out the clock if it had a successful try on fourth down.

Or, if OU opted to punt, TCU would’ve had one last chance to win the game.

“Yeah I think we did (have them stopped),” Wallow said. “But the game should have never come down to that. It comes down to playing better. Like, in the first quarter we came out slow, and that’s what hurt us. In the second half we came out playing well. Nothing we can do about the call. That’s just football.”

That’s what Patterson eventually said, too, agreeing the calls didn’t make the “difference.” But it’s clear he wasn’t happy about it.

Asked if officials are supposed to err on the side of the ruling on the field, Patterson said: “I think you stick with the right call.”

Patterson pointed to the Baylor game a couple of weeks ago, where he felt questionable calls went against TCU.

TCU had two calls go against it on its final drive of the third overtime.

In that game, TCU quarterback Max Duggan appeared to score on a run by side-stepping down the sidelines. The call on the field of touchdown, though, was overturned.

“You couldn’t tell that he was out or not,” Patterson said. “You have to have indisputable proof, right?”

A few plays later, TCU right tackle David Bolisomi was called for holding, and the offense failed to extend the game.

Patterson closed by saying the calls weren’t “the difference in the ballgame.”

Still, it’s clear he hasn’t been pleased with the officials in recent weeks, when TCU has faced the Big 12’s top teams.

TCU (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) closes its regular season against West Virginia on Friday. The Frogs are in a must-win situation to become bowl eligible.