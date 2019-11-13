TCU basketball signs two four-star big men to 2020 class

A pair of four-star big men are coming to TCU next season.

The Frogs officially signed Terren Frank and Eddie Lampkin on Wednesday, coach Jamie Dixon announced in a news release.

Frank, a four-star forward out of Chatsworth, California, is ranked 78th nationally in the ESPN 100. The 6-foot-7, 210-pounder led Sierra Canyon High School to two state championships.

Lampkin, a four-star center out of Katy, is the No. 5 overall player in Texas, according to TexasHoops.com. The 6-foot-10, 290-pounder averaged 14 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 assists last season as a junior at Morton Ranch High School.

Frank and Lampkin will be freshmen for the 2020-21 season and should provide nice inside depth for the Frogs.

TCU has the No. 53-ranked overall class in the country, according to 247Sports.

The Frogs are off to a 2-0 start this season. They face Air Force next Monday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.