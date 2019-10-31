Why TCU and the rest of the Big 12 should fair catch every kickoff

Gary Patterson called it a two-hour conversation.

There are a countless number of factors and reasons that go into why a team returns a kickoff or doesn’t.

But in today’s game where the kickoff is already on the endangered list of plays, the prudent decision is to simply fair catch every kickoff if it’s not going through the end zone already.

Why?

The statistics suggest doing so and rule changes in recent years have encouraged teams to avoid returning kickoffs. Teams have the ability to fair catch every kickoff and start on the 25-yard-line every drive.

No Big 12 team is averaging more than 25 yards on kickoff returns this season. Of the 181 kickoffs returned this season by Big 12 teams, only two have been returned for touchdowns.

That’s a 1.1 percent chance of hitting a “home-run” on the play.

The risk doesn’t justify the reward very often, but teams continue to value the kickoff return as a potential game-changing play.

“Of course it’s a game-changing play,” Patterson said.

But it’s more often than not a game-changing play for the wrong reasons.

TCU, for instance, returned three kickoffs in Saturday’s game against Texas. The Frogs fumbled one away in their own territory, started on their own 6-yard-line after being called for an illegal block in the back and then started on their own 30.

For the season, TCU ranks last in kickoff return yards (15.3) in the Big 12, but is first in punt return yards (18.4).

“You can look at it 100 different ways on why you do what you do,” Patterson said. “Every coach I’ve talked to has a different philosophy. One philosophy I know for sure is you have to hold onto the ball. That’s one we would all agree on. Do not fumble.

“We probably put more energy in punt returns because that part of the game hasn’t changed.”

As Patterson alluded to, college football has adjusted its rules to discourage kickoff returns such as eliminating wedge blocks. Starting on the 25-yard line is another incentive.

But the sport isn’t at the point where teams are making blanket statements about always taking the ball on the 25. Time will tell whether that mindset evolves eventually.

TCU (4-3, 2-2 Big 12) travels to Oklahoma State on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Boone Pickens Stadium.