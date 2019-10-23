TCU football vs. Texas Longhorns: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

TCU sits at 3-3 at the midway point of the season. The year hasn’t gone according to plan for the Frogs, falling to crosstown rival SMU last month and dropping consecutive Big 12 road games to Iowa State and Kansas State.

Maybe a return home is what TCU needs to get back on track.

Coach Gary Patterson expressed confidence in true freshman Max Duggan to spark the stagnant passing game, and hopes his defense continues to make strides.

Playing with energy shouldn’t be an issue this weekend as the 15th-ranked Texas Longhorns pay a visit. The Frogs have whipped the Longhorns by a combined score of 74-14 the last two times these teams met in Fort Worth.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Asked about his program’s success against Texas, coach Gary Patterson said: “I hope we’re just trying to win ballgames. All kids who grew up in this state gives Texas their best game. I don’t think it’s just TCU.

“We’ve had some good players to go along with the teams, which always helps if you’re going to be able to win ballgames. I don’t think this year is any different.”

Here’s what you need to know going into it:

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Brock Huard, Bruce Feldman)

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM, Sirius 111, XM 201 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: KFZO 99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: TCU opened by 2 1/2, now a pick ‘em (over/under 61)

ATTENDING THE GAME

Tickets: Available starting at $90. May be purchased on school’s website or at the Parrish Family Athletics Ticket Office in Schollmaier Arena beginning at 9:30 a.m. through halftime on Saturday.

Gates: Open at 12:30 p.m. with concession stands offering “happy hour” prices including $5 beers. Fans entering the east side of the stadium are encouraged to arrive early to avoid long lines at the gates.

Parking: Lots open five hours before kickoff (9:30 a.m.). Free parking lots (that don’t allow tailgating) are located at Doxology Bible Church (4805 Arborlawn Drive, 929 spots) and Travis Avenue Baptist Church (800 W Berry Street, 450 spots) with shuttle service beginning three hours prior to kickoff.

Ride share (Uber, Lyft, etc): Pick up and drop off is at University Baptist Church at the corner of Wabash Avenue and McPherson Avenue, northeast of the stadium.

Taxis are allowed to pick up and drop off at the corner of Stadium Drive and Bellaire Drive North, southeast of the stadium.

Frog Alley: Has moved because of the east-side stadium construction. It’s now in front of Schollmaier Arena.

Frog Alley is open three hours before kickoff (8 a.m.) with the team arriving for the “Frog Walk” 2.5 hours before (noon). The marching band will perform one hour before kickoff (1:30 p.m.).

DID YOU KNOW?

This will be the 90th meeting between the programs. Texas owns the all-time series record 63-25-1. ... TCU is 5-2 against Texas since joining the Big 12 in 2012. ... TCU is 41-16 in regular-season games following a loss under Patterson. ... Patterson has a career record of 88-22 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. ... TCU’s three wins have come against teams with a combined record of 9-12, while the three losses have come against teams with a combined record of 16-4.

PREDICTION

TCU is reeling with two consecutive road losses and a lackluster passing game. Texas has struggled on defense, but this feels like a shootout that TCU won’t be able to stay with. Texas 38, TCU 31.